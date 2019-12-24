Gary Neville gives his verdict on Paul Pogba’s future at Man United

Man United legend Gary Neville 'doesn't believe a word' that comes out of Paul Pogba's agent's mouth

The Sport Review staff
Tuesday 24 December 2019
Gary Neville says he “doesn’t believe a word” that comes out of Mino Raiola’s mouth about Paul Pogba’s future at Manchester United.

The France international’s long-term future at the 20-time English champions has been a source of relentless debate over the past 12 months or so.

Pogba was heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid in the summer transfer window but a deal failed to come to fruition before the start of the 2019-20 Premier League season.

The 26-year-old has been sidelined with an ankle injury throughout most of the Premier League campaign so far to leave Solskjaer short on options in midfield.

Pogba made his first Premier League appearance since a 1-1 draw at Arsenal back in September when Manchester United lost 2-0 to Watford on Sunday.

The World Cup winner came off the bench for a 26-minute cameo after his agent Raiola was quoted in the Sunday media as saying that Pogba wants to win big trophies at Manchester United.

However, former Manchester United defender Neville distrusts what Pogba’s agent says about the club record signing’s future at Old Trafford.

“That’s good. That’s great news,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“Ultimately, I look forward to him being at the club for the next two or three years.

“If he is, I’ll be delighted because a flying, fit, motivated and committed Paul Pogba is a massive asset to Manchester United.

“But I don’t believe a word his agent says. I don’t believe a word that comes out of that man’s mouth.”

Manchester United lost 2-0 to Watford at Vicarage Road on Sunday to lose more ground on their top-four rivals.

The Red Devils will return to Premier League action with a home clash against Newcastle United on Boxing Day.

