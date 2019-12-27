Man United make 23-year-old their top summer target – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United have made signing Leicester City midfielder James Maddison a priority in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star is reporting that the Red Devils are eager to sign the 23-year-old at the end of the Premier League campaign to bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s ranks.

The same article debunks speculation suggesting that Maddison is on the brink of committing his long-term future to Leicester by signing a new deal.

According to the same report, Manchester United could successfully lure Maddison to Old Trafford if the Red Devils offer the English playmaker a huge contract.

The report adds that the 20-time English champions could be successful in their bid to sign Maddison if they make him one of the Premier League’s best-paid players.

The Daily Star go on to say that Manchester United will not be deterred in their efforts to sign Maddison at the end of the season as they look to add him to their ranks.

The article reveals that the Red Devils are also hoping that their centre-half Harry Maguire can convince Maddison to make the switch next summer.

Maguire moved to the Theatre of Dreams in an £80m deal from Leicester in the summer after months of speculation surrounding the England star.

Manchester United were 4-1 winners over Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Boxing Day.

