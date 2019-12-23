Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opens up about Man United signings in January

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stressed that he will have the final say on any new signings at Manchester United in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils are bound to be linked with a host of players in the coming weeks as they consider bolstering their squad during the mid-season transfer window.

Manchester United were active in the summer market as they brought in Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James, and the Red Devils could once again bolster their squad in the new year.

It remains to be seen just how active Manchester United will be in January as they consider bolstering their squad ahead of the second part of the season.

Now, Solskjaer has insisted that it will be himself who has the final say on any transfer deals in the new year.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Manchester United’s website, Solskjaer said: “I’ll always have the final say.

“I’m not going to let any players in the door without me saying yes, definitely.

“It has to be that way. It’s a very good process and, of course, if I don’t like a player, I don’t want him here.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Boxing Day with a home clash against Newcastle United.

After that, they will take on Burnley and Arsenal away from home, before their FA Cup third-round clash against Wolves on 4 January.

Manchester United are aiming to try and break back into the top four this season after having finished sixth last term.

