Man United ready to make an offer for 19-year-old FC Barcelona defender – report

Manchester United are poised to make an offer for Jean-Clair Tobido if the FC Barcelona defender decides to leave Camp Nou this January, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Sport are reporting that the 19-year-old could be set to leave the La Liga giants due to a lack of playing time at FC Barcelona this season.

The same article states that the teenager is weighing up his future because he’s not getting regular game time – but he is happy with his progression at the defending Spanish champions.

According to the same story, German side Bayer Leverkusen were the first club to show an interest in the FC Barcelona defender before AC Milan entered the race for Tobido.

Sport go on to add that Manchester United are keeping tabs on the promising defender ahead of a potential move to sign Tobido.

The report reveals that there could be a clause inserted into a potential deal for France Under-20 international that would give FC Barcelona the option to buy back the teenager in the future.

Manchester United are one of three clubs interested in Tobido as Everton and Southampton keep tabs on his situation at FC Barcelona.

The FC Barcelona talent has made three appearances for the senior team after completing a move to Camp Nou from Toulouse back in 2018.

