Man City to beat Man United to 18-year-old Spanish defender – report

Pep Guardiola (Photo: The Sport Review)

Manchester City look set to beat Manchester United to the sign of FC Barcelona teenager Juan Larios, according to a report in Scotland.

The Daily Record is reporting that the defending Premier League champions are expected to win the race to sign the left-back dubbed “the next Jordi Alba” ahead of their derby rivals.

The same article states that Manchester City have offered a better wage packet than Manchester United and Arsenal to move ahead of their Premier League rivals in the race to sign Larios.

According to the same story, the 15-year-old will move to the title holders after he turns 16 next month as Manchester City look to bolster their youth prospects.

The Daily Record adds that Manchester City impressed Larios and his representatives by highlighting the supportive environment that will give the teenager the best chance of making the transition to senior football.

Manchester City were 3-0 winners against Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday thanks to goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling.

The Citizens are in third position in the Premier League table and four points adrift of Leicester City in second.

Manchester United are in sixth spot in the Premier League table and 10 points behind the defending champions.

