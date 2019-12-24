Man United keeping tabs on 16-year-old Championship starlet – report

Manchester United are considering a move to sign Birmingham teenager Jude Bellingham, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Tuesday 24 December 2019, 07:00 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are interested in Birmingham City teenager Jude Bellingham, according to a report in England.

The Times is reporting that the Red Devils have been keeping tabs on the 16-year-old ahead of a potential swoop to sign the Birmingham starlet.

The same article states that Manchester United assistant manager Mike Phelan has already attended some of Bellingham’s games to scout the teenager.

According to the same story, the Red Devils are likely to focus their efforts on Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland in the January transfer window.

However, the report adds that Manchester United could be poised to step up their interest in Bellingham in the summer transfer window.

The article goes on to state that Bellingham has 18 months left to run on his current deal at Birmingham.

Manchester United lost 2-0 to the Premier League’s basement club Watford on Sunday afternoon following David De Gea’s howler for the visitors.

The Red Devils are in eighth position and seven points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC following their disappointing defeat at Vicarage Road.

Manchester United will be eager to return to winning ways when the Red Devils host Newcastle United on Boxing Day before a trip to Burnley two days later.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have managed two victories in their last six games.

