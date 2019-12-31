Man United continue to keep tabs on 16-year-old Championship starlet – report

Manchester United are still scouting Birmingham City teenager Jude Bellingham, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Tuesday 31 December 2019, 08:45 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are still tracking Birmingham City teenager Jude Bellingham, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that Manchester United assistant manager Mike Phelan has been watching Bellingham perform for Birmingham ahead of a potential swoop for the talented midfielder.

The same article states that the Red Devils are set to continue their scouting mission on the 16-year-old for the foreseeable future as Manchester United continue to look for young potential.

According to the same story, Birmingham would be reluctant to lose Bellingham at this time following his meteoric rise through the club’s youth ranks.

The Sun go on to add that Manchester United will need be to alert to interest from reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in the teenager.

Bellingham has scored two goals and has made one assist in 16 appearances in England’s second tier this season to help the mid-table club.

He is Birmingham’s youngest-ever goal-scorer after he found the net against Stoke City at the age of 16 and two months.

Bellingham has also netted against Charlton Athletic to find his feet quickly in the Championship.

Manchester United have deployed a transfer strategy of signing young English talent since Solskjaer’s appointment as manager over 12 months ago.

The Red Devils signed Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James in the summer.

