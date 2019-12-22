Man United to rival Liverpool FC for 20-year-old Bundesliga star – report

Manchester United will battle it out with Liverpool FC and Manchester City for Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz, according to a report

By Transfer Agent Sunday 22 December 2019, 07:30 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United will face competition from Liverpool FC and Manchester City in the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen’s highly-rated Kai Havertz, according to a report in Germany.

German media outlet Bild, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that the Bayer Leverkusen star is attracting a lot of interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs ahead of the January transfer window.

The same article states that Manchester United are one of six clubs who are monitoring the German starlet ahead of a potential swoop to land the Bayer Leverkusen academy graduate.

According to the same story, the German club have set Havertz’s asking price at an eye watering £111m ahead of next month’s transfer market.

The report goes on to add that Manchester United are joined by Manchester City, Liverpool FC, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich as having an interest in Havertz.

The article adds that Bayern Munich appear to have an advantage in the race for Havertz’s signature given that the player himself is an admirer of the Allianz Arena outfit.

Havertz has scored two goals and has made one assist in 13 games in the Bundesliga this term.

Manchester United will return to Premier League action with a clash against Watford on the outskirts of the English capital on Sunday afternoon.

