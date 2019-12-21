Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives Man United transfer update on Erling Haaland

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer responds to question about Erling Haaland

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Saturday 21 December 2019, 08:00 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has played down talk of Erling Haaland completing an imminent move to Manchester United.

The Red Bull Salzburg striker and Norway international has been linked with a move to Manchester United over the past couple of months.

The 19-year-old worked with Solskjaer during the Manchester United manager’s stint in charge of Molde.

A report in the Daily Mail on Friday morning claimed that the Norway international was jetting into Manchester to hold talks with his compatriot ahead of a potential move.

However, Solskjaer has quashed talk of Haaland arriving at Manchester United to discuss a big-money move to the Premier League’s most successful club from RB Salzburg.

Speaking at his pre-match media conference ahead of Manchester United’s trip to Watford on Sunday afternoon, Solskjaer reputed talks of Haaland’s imminent arrival.

“I don’t think he is en route here. Not through me,” Solskjaer said.

“He is on a Christmas holiday. You can’t fly anywhere from Stavanger.”

Haaland has scored 28 times in 22 games in all competitions for Salzburg so far this season.

The Norwegian teenager moved to Red Bull Salzburg in a £5m deal from Molde in January.

Haaland has netted 29 times in 27 games over the past 12 months for the Austrian team.

Manchester United are thought to be in the market to sign forward players after Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez moved to Serie A giants Inter Milan in the summer transfer window.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Take a tour of Arsenal star Mesut Ozil’s £10m London house

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal latest news

MORE: Chelsea latest news

MORE: Liverpool latest news

« Back
Arsene Wenger
‘A complete player’: Arsene Wenger raves about Liverpool FC star
Marcus Rashford
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals what Marcus Rashford has been doing in training
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker sends message to Marcus Rashford during Man United’s 3-0 win
Virgil van Dijk
Jurgen Klopp gives latest Liverpool FC injury update on Virgil van Dijk
Arsene Wenger
Arsene Wenger reveals his reaction to Unai Emery’s sacking by Arsenal
Lucas Torreira
Arsenal have clear transfer stance on Lucas Torreira – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Rafael Nadal (Photo: Marianne Bevis)
ATP Awards 2019: Nadal, Federer, Murray and Anderson among big winners
Frank Lampard
‘It will be special’: Frank Lampard previews Tottenham v Chelsea FC
Paul Pogba
‘I am not going to push him’: Solskjaer sends message to Man United fans about Pogba
ScoopDragon Football News Network