Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives Man United transfer update on Erling Haaland

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has played down talk of Erling Haaland completing an imminent move to Manchester United.

The Red Bull Salzburg striker and Norway international has been linked with a move to Manchester United over the past couple of months.

The 19-year-old worked with Solskjaer during the Manchester United manager’s stint in charge of Molde.

A report in the Daily Mail on Friday morning claimed that the Norway international was jetting into Manchester to hold talks with his compatriot ahead of a potential move.

However, Solskjaer has quashed talk of Haaland arriving at Manchester United to discuss a big-money move to the Premier League’s most successful club from RB Salzburg.

Speaking at his pre-match media conference ahead of Manchester United’s trip to Watford on Sunday afternoon, Solskjaer reputed talks of Haaland’s imminent arrival.

“I don’t think he is en route here. Not through me,” Solskjaer said.

“He is on a Christmas holiday. You can’t fly anywhere from Stavanger.”

Haaland has scored 28 times in 22 games in all competitions for Salzburg so far this season.

The Norwegian teenager moved to Red Bull Salzburg in a £5m deal from Molde in January.

Haaland has netted 29 times in 27 games over the past 12 months for the Austrian team.

Manchester United are thought to be in the market to sign forward players after Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez moved to Serie A giants Inter Milan in the summer transfer window.

