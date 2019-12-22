‘He wants to win prizes’: Paul Pogba’s agent sends message to Man United fans

Paul Pogba (Photo: Adidas)

Paul Pogba wants to big prizes at Manchester United, according to the midfielder’s agent Mino Raiola.

The France international’s future has been the source of relentless speculation over the past few months during Pogba’s injury lay-off.

The 26-year-old hasn’t featured for Manchester United since a 1-1 draw with Arsenal at Old Trafford at the end of September.

Pogba was the subject of Real Madrid interest in the summer but Manchester United managed to keep the France star at Old Trafford.

However, his continued absence from the Manchester United starting XI due to injury and illness has fuelled reports of a potential January move.

But Pogba’s agent Raiola has now underlined the France midfielder’s continued commitment to the 20-time English champions.

“Paul wants to be successful and happy and wants to win prizes and he would love to do that with Manchester United,” Raiola told the Daily Telegraph.

“Okay there was big interest from Real Madrid and Manchester didn’t let him go. We didn’t make a fuss about it and he didn’t make a fuss about it because I work in accordance with the player.

“You know other players can bring things to extreme but Paul doesn’t like that. So you work differently.

“There was an interest from Real Madrid but they didn’t let him go and I’m sorry because I think that Paul being French then [Zinedine] Zidane is an important factor in French football history.”

Pogba worked with current Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during the Norwegian’s stint as a youth coach under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Jose Mourinho was responsible for bringing Pogba back to Manchester United three-and-a-half years ago after his move to Juventus in 2012.

Raiola emphasised that Pogba has the utmost respect for Solskjaer.

“I think that Paul really went home,” Raiola added. “Paul could have gone elsewhere. But he really chose with his heart, to go home. Paul is a very, very nice person.

“For example, he’s not able to be angry at Ole because Ole treated him so good when Ole was an older player and Paul was a younger player and the respect and the love that he received from Ole means he cannot get angry at Ole.”

Manchester United signed Pogba from Serie A giants Juventus in an £89m deal in 2016.

The France star has won the Europa League and the League Cup since his move back to Manchester United.

