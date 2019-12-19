Man United make key Paul Pogba decision ahead of January – report

Manchester United won't allow Paul Pogba to leave Old Trafford in the January transfer window, according to a report

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Thursday 19 December 2019, 08:00 UK
Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba (Photo: Adidas)

Manchester United have no intention of selling club-record signing Paul Pogba in the January transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Red Devils are unwilling to entertain the prospect of the France international leaving Old Trafford next month.

The same article states that Pogba has informed Manchester United that he doesn’t plan to sign a new contract with the 20-time English champions.

According to the same story, the France star has attracted interest from a number of top European clubs with 18 months left to run on his current deal.

However, the Daily Mail has revealed that their sources within Manchester United have made it clear that the Red Devils won’t sell Pogba in January.

The article adds that Manchester United’s desire to sign two new central midfielder has no impact on their position with regards to Pogba’s future.

Pogba hasn’t featured for Manchester United since a 1-1 draw with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium at the end of September.

The World Cup winner has been sidelined for over two months due to an injury problem.

Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw with Everton in their last Premier League game at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon after Mason Greenwood scored a second-half equaliser.

