Man United prepared to sell Paul Pogba back to Juve – report

Paul Pogba (Photo: Adidas)

Manchester United would be open to selling Paul Pogba back to Juventus if the Serie A champions offer them £52m plus Emre Can, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Tuttosport, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that the Red Devils are prepared to sanction the sale of Pogba if Juventus meet their asking price.

The same article states that Pogba is thought to prefer a return to Juventus rather than a switch to La Liga giants Real Madrid despite speculation to the contrary.

According to the same story, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would like to add Emre Can to his squad in a cash plus player deal for Pogba.

The report goes on to add that Can has fallen down the pecking order at Juventus due to competition from Blaise Matuidi, Miralem Pjanic, Sami Khedira, Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot in Turin.

Pogba made his return to the Manchester United side as a second-half substitute in a 2-0 loss to the Premier League’s basement club Watford last weekend.

His cameo performance last weekend was his first appearance in a Manchester United shirt since a 1-1 draw with Arsenal at The Emirates back in September.

He then played 45 minutes of the 4-1 win over Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Boxing Day.

Manchester United signed Pogba in a club-record £89m deal from Juventus in the 2016 summer transfer window.

