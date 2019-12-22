Man United hope to complete two January signings – report

Manchester United are hoping to bring in two new players in the January transfer window, according to a report in England

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Sunday 22 December 2019, 08:00 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Manchester United are hoping to complete two new signings in the January transfer window, according to a report in England.

Website Goal is reporting that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping to bolster his squad with two new additions after missing out on new Liverpool FC signing Takumi Minamino last week.

The same article states that Manchester United are eager to bounce back from their transfer setback by signing a creative midfielder in the January market.

According to the same story, the 20-time English champions could target Leicester City’s James Maddison or Tottenham Hotspur contract rebel Christian Eriksen.

Goal‘s article suggests that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is prepared to consider selling Eriksen this January to avoid losing the Danish star for nothing next summer.

The report goes on to add that Solskjaer is hoping to bolster his attacking options with the addition of RB Salzburg striker Erling Haaland.

The football website claims that the Manchester United boss met with his former Molde striker to discuss a potential move last week.

Haaland has scored 28 times in 22 games in all competitions for Salzburg so far this season, including a goal against Liverpool FC at Anfield.

Manchester United signed three new players in the summer transfer window but Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James have so far failed to elevate the club to another level.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Take a tour of Arsenal star Mesut Ozil’s £10m London house

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal latest news

MORE: Chelsea latest news

MORE: Liverpool latest news

« Back
Mesut Ozil
Mesut Ozil sends message to new Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker reacts to Liverpool FC’s Club World Cup final win over Flamengo
Pep Guardiola
Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp: What I really think about Pep Guardiola
Arsene Wenger
‘A complete player’: Arsene Wenger raves about Liverpool FC star
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives Man United transfer update on Erling Haaland
Piers Morgan
Piers Morgan reacts to Arsenal’s 0-0 draw with Everton
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard delivers positive injury update on Chelsea FC midfielder
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker: What I think about Mikel Arteta’s appointment as Arsenal boss
London 2017: Suited up for the Laver Cup launch.
Roger Federer: permanent style outranks transient fashion with GQ award
ScoopDragon Football News Network