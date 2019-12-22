Man United hope to complete two January signings – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Manchester United are hoping to complete two new signings in the January transfer window, according to a report in England.

Website Goal is reporting that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping to bolster his squad with two new additions after missing out on new Liverpool FC signing Takumi Minamino last week.

The same article states that Manchester United are eager to bounce back from their transfer setback by signing a creative midfielder in the January market.

According to the same story, the 20-time English champions could target Leicester City’s James Maddison or Tottenham Hotspur contract rebel Christian Eriksen.

Goal‘s article suggests that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is prepared to consider selling Eriksen this January to avoid losing the Danish star for nothing next summer.

The report goes on to add that Solskjaer is hoping to bolster his attacking options with the addition of RB Salzburg striker Erling Haaland.

The football website claims that the Manchester United boss met with his former Molde striker to discuss a potential move last week.

Haaland has scored 28 times in 22 games in all competitions for Salzburg so far this season, including a goal against Liverpool FC at Anfield.

Manchester United signed three new players in the summer transfer window but Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James have so far failed to elevate the club to another level.

