Solskjaer’s reply when asked if Pogba will start Man United v Newcastle

Paul Pogba (Photo: Adidas)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba could start against Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Boxing Day.

The France international made his first appearance in the Premier League since the end of September in Manchester United’s 2-0 loss to Watford at the weekend.

Pogba was a second-half substitute as Manchester United suffered a surprise defeat by the Premier League’s basement club at Vicarage Road.

The 26-year-old hasn’t started a top-flight fixture since a 1-1 draw with bitter rivals Arsenal at Old Trafford back in September.

Manchester United will be eager to get back to winning ways to keep alive their hopes of securing a spot in the Champions League next term.

Pogba could play a key role in the second half of the season as the Red Devils compete with the likes of Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur for a top-four finish.

Speaking at his pre-match media conference ahead of Manchester United’s clash against Watford on Boxing Day, Solskjaer said at Carrington on Tuesday:

“Let’s see how he reacts to this [Watford game] and how he feels.

“He did really well when he came on. It’s a big, big plus and it might be that we do get him in from the start [against Newcastle] because you just want to get more and more [quality] into the team when he plays.

“He can play anywhere. He can play as a holding midfielder, he’s a box-to-box midfielder.

“He can drop deep, get it, play those long passes, he can play higher up and combine like he did [at Watford].

“He and Anthony [Martial] and Marcus [Rashford] started creating chances down that side so it depends on the game.

“That’s the beauty of having Paul because he is the best all-round midfielder in the world.

“He can perform all roles, but if I play him low, [some people will say] he should have played high and, if I play him high, I should have played low.

“There’s always going to be that discussion with him. But it’s great to have him back.”

Pogba moved to Manchester United in an £89m deal from Serie A giants Juventus in the 2016 summer transfer window.

The Red Devils star has won the League Cup and the Europa League since his return to Manchester United.

Manchester United haven’t won the Premier League title since 2013.

