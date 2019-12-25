Michael Owen states his prediction for Man United v Newcastle

Former Red Devils striker Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to beat Newcastle on Boxing Day

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Wednesday 25 December 2019, 06:30 UK
Michael Owen
England legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to beat Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Boxing Day.

The Red Devils recorded some impressive victories over the past few weeks to suggest that the club had turned a corner under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United were 2-1 winners against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford before a 2-1 victory over defending champions Manchester City at The Etihad.

However, the 20-time English champions failed to build on their impressive results against top-six opposition following a shock 2-0 loss to bottom of the table Watford on Sunday.

David De Gea’s mistake led to the first Watford goal before Troy Deeney doubled the home side’s lead from the spot in their first game under Nigel Pearson’s management.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have won three of their last four games to move up to the top half of the Premier League table.

Former Red Devils striker Owen is predicting that Manchester United will edge to a narrow 2-1 win over Newcastle at Old Trafford on Boxing Day.

“United need to bounce back after a horror show at Vicarage Road although the game did signal the return of Paul Pogba who came off the bench and looked fit and sharp on his return from injury,” Owen told BetVictor.

“I expect the French international to start against a Newcastle side who are unbeaten in eight at home but who continue to struggle to create opportunities on the road.

“Steve Bruce has done an excellent job in getting his side into the top half of the table at Christmas and they will leapfrog Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side with a win at Old Trafford.”

Manchester United are looking to finish in fourth spot this term after Solskjaer led the Red Devils to a sixth-placed finish last season.

The Red Devils signed Leicester City defender Harry Maguire, Crystal Palace full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Swansea City winger Daniel James in the summer.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Michael Owen
Michael Owen sends message to Jose Mourinho after Chelsea FC’s win at Spurs
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC star admits he is hoping to play on Boxing Day
Frank Lampard
‘Quite extraordinary’: BBC Sport pundit raves about Chelsea FC star’s return
Michael Owen
Michael Owen sends message to Jose Mourinho after Chelsea FC’s win at Spurs
Jamie Redknapp (Sky Sports / Screen grab)
Jamie Redknapp explains why Chelsea FC fans should be excited
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard sends message to Jose Mourinho after Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win at Tottenham
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Mason Mount
‘He’s going to be top class’: BBC Sport pundit makes prediction about Chelsea FC star
Jamie Redknapp (Sky Sports / Screen grab)
Jamie Redknapp explains why Chelsea FC fans should be excited
David De Gea
Luke Shaw issues his backing for Man United star
ScoopDragon Football News Network