Michael Owen states his prediction for Man United v Newcastle

England legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to beat Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Boxing Day.

The Red Devils recorded some impressive victories over the past few weeks to suggest that the club had turned a corner under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United were 2-1 winners against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford before a 2-1 victory over defending champions Manchester City at The Etihad.

However, the 20-time English champions failed to build on their impressive results against top-six opposition following a shock 2-0 loss to bottom of the table Watford on Sunday.

David De Gea’s mistake led to the first Watford goal before Troy Deeney doubled the home side’s lead from the spot in their first game under Nigel Pearson’s management.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have won three of their last four games to move up to the top half of the Premier League table.

Former Red Devils striker Owen is predicting that Manchester United will edge to a narrow 2-1 win over Newcastle at Old Trafford on Boxing Day.

“United need to bounce back after a horror show at Vicarage Road although the game did signal the return of Paul Pogba who came off the bench and looked fit and sharp on his return from injury,” Owen told BetVictor.

“I expect the French international to start against a Newcastle side who are unbeaten in eight at home but who continue to struggle to create opportunities on the road.

“Steve Bruce has done an excellent job in getting his side into the top half of the table at Christmas and they will leapfrog Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side with a win at Old Trafford.”

Manchester United are looking to finish in fourth spot this term after Solskjaer led the Red Devils to a sixth-placed finish last season.

The Red Devils signed Leicester City defender Harry Maguire, Crystal Palace full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Swansea City winger Daniel James in the summer.

