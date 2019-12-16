Jamie Carragher discusses prospect of Carlo Ancelotti taking over at Arsenal

Jamie Carragher has his say on suggestions that Carlo Ancelotti could take over as the next Arsenal manager

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Monday 16 December 2019, 23:30 UK
Jamie Carragher
Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher believes that Carlo Ancelotti is not the right man to take over as next Arsenal manager.

The Gunners are currently on the lookout for a new manager after having opted to sack Unai Emery at the end of last month.

Freddie Ljungberg has been placed in temporary charge at The Emirates while the Gunners look for a new boss to bring in.

Former Chelsea FC and Bayern Munich boss Ancelotti has been touted as a possible candidate to take over at Arsenal as the Gunners continue their search for a new manager.

However, former Liverpool FC defender Carragher does not believe that Ancelotti would be the right fit for Arsenal.

Speaking to Sky Sports about the prospect of Ancelotti taking over at The Emirates, Carragher said: “I don’t agree with Ancelotti.

“I think Ancelotti makes very good teams even better and takes them this next step. This is a big job. This is a rebuilding job.

“I don’t think Ancelotti has ever really been into clubs before and taken a group of players like this.

“He’s always gone to top teams where it’s more about man-management and getting the best out of real top players, getting them onside.

“I think a lot more is needed here – this is a rebuilding job.”

Arsenal suffered a chastening 3-0 defeat by Manchester City in the Premier League at The Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners are currently languishing in ninth place in the Premier League table and seven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC heading into the hectic festive period in the top flight.

Arsenal will travel to Everton on Saturday lunchtime in their final Premier League game before Christmas.

