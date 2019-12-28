Michael Owen states his prediction for Norwich v Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Tottenham Hotspur to claim an important win over Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

The north London side head into their trip to Carrow Road on the back of their 2-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion on Boxing Day.

Spurs currently find themselves in fifth place in the Premier League table and they know that a win against Norwich this weekend would move them level on points with Chelsea FC, who travel to Arsenal on Sunday.

Tottenham have been in decent form in the Premier League since Jose Mourinho was appointed as their new manager back in November – and former Liverpool FC striker Owen is expecting to see the Lilywhites claim all three points when they travel to Norwich City on Sunday evening.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Spurs bounced back from their home reverse to Chelsea on Sunday to come from behind to beat Brighton on St Stephen’s Day and I expect them to build on that success at Carrow Road.

“The Canaries have only won one of their last 14 league games and orwich will start 2020 – irrespective of their result against Spurs – in the drop zone.”

Tottenham Hotspur are aiming to try and finish in the top four this season in Mourinho’s first campaign in charge.

The Lilywhites came fourth and reached the Champions League final last season under Mauricio Pochettino before his sacking last month.

Spurs will travel to Southampton in their first game of 2020 on New Year’s Day before an FA Cup third-round clash with Middlesbrough on 5 January.

