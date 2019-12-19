Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives latest Man United injury update on Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba (Photo: Adidas)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Paul Pogba is suffering from illness which has delayed his return to the Manchester United team.

The France international was thought to be on the brink of a return to first-team action following a prolonged absence due to injury.

The World Cup winner hasn’t featured for Manchester United since a 1-1 draw with Arsenal at The Emirates back at the end of September.

The 26-year-old has missed more than two and a half months of Premier League football due to the ankle injury.

Pogba was thought to be close to a return to first-team action ahead of Manchester United’s busy festive schedule.

But the £89m signing missed Manchester United’s quarter-final clash against Colchester United in the League Cup due to illness.

Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, Solskjaer delivered an update on Pogba’s situation.

“Of all things, he’s dropped down ill now,” Solskjaer said.

“He’s been off for two or three days, three days probably, so that’s not beneficial. That’s probably set him back quite a bit.

“As I’ve said so many times, Paul’s a top, top player who we want to see playing his best football at Man United.

“We just need to get him fit, match fit might be half hour, 45, 60, 90 [minutes], who knows the first game.

“But we’re working hard to get him back, but now he’s ill.”

Manchester United signed Pogba in an £89m deal from Serie A giants Juventus in the 2016 summer transfer window under Solskjaer’s predecessor Jose Mourinho.

Pogba won the League Cup and the Europa League in his first season back at Old Trafford but the France star hasn’t been able to inspire Manchester United to success in the Premier League or the Champions League.

The Red Devils are in sixth position in the Premier League table.

