Paul Merson: Why I felt sorry for Arsenal players against Man City

Paul Merson has admitted that he felt sorry for the Arsenal players after their 3-0 loss to Manchester City at The Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners slumped to a heavy defeat by the defending Premier League champions to heap more pressure on the Arsenal squad and their caretaker manager Freddie Ljungberg.

Arsenal conceded twice in the opening 15 minutes after goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling before the Belgian midfielder doubled his tally before half-time.

The north London side were thoroughly outplayed by the defending champions and were perhaps fortunate to escape with a three-goal deficit given the one-sided nature of the Premier League clash.

Arsenal have only managed to win one of their last 12 games in all competitions to ensure a miserable run of form.

Former Gunners midfielder Merson says he feels sorry for the current Arsenal squad due to their clear inadequacies.

“I felt sorry for the Arsenal players on Sunday because they are not good enough to play for the club,” Merson told Sky Sports.

“They are playing for a top, top club but they are mid-table or even lower-league players that they are expected to win football matches week in, week out.

“It’s not as if Arsenal are underachieving, they’re just not good enough. Sunday’s defeat to Manchester City was embarrassing, cringe-worthy even. I cannot think of a single player Guardiola would take out of this Arsenal team.”

Arsenal finished in fifth spot in the Premier League table in Unai Emery’s sole full season in charge of the Gunners.

The north London side are in tenth position and seven points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race to secure a Champions League spot.

The Gunners signed six new players in the summer transfer window but the new additions haven’t been able to elevate Arsenal to another level.

