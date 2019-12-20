Three games to watch out for in Champions League last 16

Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Real Madrid will face Manchester City in the pick of the last-16 fixtures after Monday’s Champions League draw.

The best 16 European clubs left in the Uefa Champions League learned their opponents earlier this week following the completion of the group stage.

With the 16 teams all coming from Europe’s big five leagues, there were bound to be some major clashes – and the Champions League last-16 draw didn’t disappoint.

The first legs will be played between 18 and 26 February and the second legs to be played between 10 and 18 March.

Real Madrid v Manchester City

Football fans from around the world will be eagerly anticipating the mammoth clash between Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid and Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

This will be an important match for the Manchester City manager to win on a personal level when considering his affiliation to FC Barcelona and the Catalan region of Spain.

It’s the hardest game to call and although Madrid are equal first to Barcelona in La Liga, Manchester City will be a very hard side to beat over two legs as they are aiming to win this competition for the first time this season.

Verdict: Manchester City to progress.

Atletico Madrid v Liverpool FC

Liverpool FC won last season’s Champions League thanks to a 2-0 win against domestic rivals Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid.

The title holders have been drawn against Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid as they look to reach a third consecutive Champions League final.

If there’s one thing that is certain in today’s football, it is that Liverpool are the best team in Europe given their incredible domestic run.

The Reds have amassed 49 points out of a possible 51 points after 17 games in the Premier League. It will take something phenomenal from Atletico Madrid to defeat Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool FC over two games.

However, Napoli have proved that it is possible to do so, by being the only team to beat Liverpool this season by a score line of 2-0 back in September.

Verdict: Liverpool to progress.

Napoli v Barcelona

In this game, there is an undeniable factor that may have already decided the tie and it’s not Lionel Messi’s god-like football abilities.

The recent sacking of Carlo Ancelotti, who was replaced by fellow Italian compatriot, Gennaro Gattuso, less than a week ago, might mean that the Gli Azzurri will find it extra hard to cope with Barca’s mighty attack.

Messi has already scored 45 goals in this competition so it will be very hard to stop him from scoring his 46th goal over the course of this tie.

Verdict: Barcelona to progress.

