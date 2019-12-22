‘Come of age’: Gary Lineker hails Frank Lampard after Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win at Spurs

Spurs legend Gary Lineker was full of praise for Frank Lampard after Chelsea FC's 2-0 win over Tottenham on Sunday

Social Spy
By Social Spy Sunday 22 December 2019, 18:47 UK
Gary Lineker
England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker believes Frank Lampard has “come of age” as a manager after the Chelsea FC boss masterminded their 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday evening.

The Blues were looking to bounce back to winning ways following a two-game losing run in the Premier League to loosen their grip on fourth spot.

The Chelsea FC manager opted to switch to a three-man defence in a shake up of his Blues team – and the move paid dividends in north London.

Brazil international Willian broke the deadlock in the 12th minute with a clinical finish after the Chelsea FC winger exposed Serge Aurier.

The 31-year-old doubled the home side’s lead in the penalty spot after Marcos Alonso was brought down by Spurs shot stopper Paulo Gazzinga.

Spurs were reduced to 10 men in the second half when Son Heung-min was sent off to all but end the north London side’s hopes of a comeback.

Lampard has now beaten his former Blues manager Jose Mourinho twice in consecutive seasons after his Derby team beat Manchester United in 2018-19.

Former Spurs forward Lineker was full of praise for Lampard after Chelsea FC outwitted Tottenham.

Lineker wrote on Twitter: “If it hadn’t already, Frank Lampard’s managerial career has come of age. Tactical masterclass from the apprentice.”

Chelsea FC are in fourth place and four points ahead of Sheffield United in the race to secure a spot in the Champions League next term.

The Blues will return to Premier League action on Boxing Day with a home clash against relegation candidates Southampton at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC will make the trip to their London rivals Arsenal two days later.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Take a tour of Arsenal star Mesut Ozil’s £10m London house

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal latest news

MORE: Chelsea latest news

MORE: Liverpool latest news

« Back
Mesut Ozil
Mesut Ozil sends message to new Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United hope to complete two January signings – report
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang makes key Arsenal decision – report
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker reacts to Liverpool FC’s Club World Cup final win over Flamengo
Michael Owen
Michael Owen raves about Frank Lampard after Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win at Tottenham
Pep Guardiola
Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp: What I really think about Pep Guardiola
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Michael Owen
Michael Owen raves about Frank Lampard after Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win at Tottenham
London 2017: Suited up for the Laver Cup launch.
Roger Federer: permanent style outranks transient fashion with GQ award
Gary Lineker
‘Come of age’: Gary Lineker hails Frank Lampard after Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win at Spurs
ScoopDragon Football News Network