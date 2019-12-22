‘Come of age’: Gary Lineker hails Frank Lampard after Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win at Spurs

England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker believes Frank Lampard has “come of age” as a manager after the Chelsea FC boss masterminded their 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday evening.

The Blues were looking to bounce back to winning ways following a two-game losing run in the Premier League to loosen their grip on fourth spot.

The Chelsea FC manager opted to switch to a three-man defence in a shake up of his Blues team – and the move paid dividends in north London.

Brazil international Willian broke the deadlock in the 12th minute with a clinical finish after the Chelsea FC winger exposed Serge Aurier.

The 31-year-old doubled the home side’s lead in the penalty spot after Marcos Alonso was brought down by Spurs shot stopper Paulo Gazzinga.

Spurs were reduced to 10 men in the second half when Son Heung-min was sent off to all but end the north London side’s hopes of a comeback.

Lampard has now beaten his former Blues manager Jose Mourinho twice in consecutive seasons after his Derby team beat Manchester United in 2018-19.

Former Spurs forward Lineker was full of praise for Lampard after Chelsea FC outwitted Tottenham.

Lineker wrote on Twitter: “If it hadn’t already, Frank Lampard’s managerial career has come of age. Tactical masterclass from the apprentice.”

Chelsea FC are in fourth place and four points ahead of Sheffield United in the race to secure a spot in the Champions League next term.

The Blues will return to Premier League action on Boxing Day with a home clash against relegation candidates Southampton at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC will make the trip to their London rivals Arsenal two days later.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip