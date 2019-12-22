Michael Owen raves about Frank Lampard after Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win at Tottenham

Former Liverpool FC striker Michael Owen was impressed with Frank Lampard's tactics in Chelsea FC's 2-0 win over Spurs

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Sunday 22 December 2019, 18:36 UK
Michael Owen
Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen heaped praise on Frank Lampard for a “tactical masterclass” after Chelsea FC were 2-0 winners against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday evening.

The Blues were looking to build some momentum after a run of four Premier League defeats in the last five top-flight games to dent their top-four hopes.

Lampard opted to revert to a three-man defence as Jorginho and Christian Pulisic were dropped from the Chelsea FC starting XI.

Chelsea FC broke the deadlock in the 12th minute thanks to Willian after the Brazilian forward beat Serge Aurier before placing his finish into the far corner.

The west London side continued to push for a second after Willian’s goal in a dominant first-half performance from the fourth-placed team.

Chelsea FC were rewarded on the stroke of half-time when Willian doubled the away side’s lead from the penalty spot following Paulo Gazzinga’s foul on Marcos Alonso.

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min was sent off in the second half as Spurs struggled to find a way back into the Premier League clash.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen was impressed with Lampard’s tactics in the London derby against his ex-manager Jose Mourinho at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Owen wrote on his Twitter page: “Tactical master class from Frank Lampard. Spurs couldn’t get near his 3-4-2-1 formation in the first half.”

Chelsea FC are in fourth position in the Premier League table and four points ahead of Sheffield United in fifth spot.

The Blues will take on Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day before Chelsea FC make the trip to Arsenal two days later.

