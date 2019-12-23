Tottenham eye 22-year-old Premier League defender – report

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in West Ham defender Issa Diop, according to a report in England

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Monday 23 December 2019, 08:00 UK
Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in West Ham centre-half Issa Diop, according to a report in England.

Sky Sports are reporting that Spurs are monitoring the Hammers defender ahead of a potential swoop to sign the 22-year-old in the January transfer window.

The same article states that West Ham would be reluctant to sell the imposing centre-half next month given his importance to Manuel Pellegrini’s side.

According to the same story, the Hammers value Diop at around £50m despite having signed the French defender for £22m from Ligue 1 side Toulouse 18 months ago.

Sky Sports go on to note that Spurs manager Jose Mourinho has previously spoken in positive terms about the Hammers defender after the Red Devils lost 3-1 to West Ham in September 2018.

The report goes on to add that Tottenham consider Diop as a potential long-term replacement for Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld at the north London side.

Alderweireld signed a new long-term deal on Friday to end speculation surrounding his future at Spurs.

Mourinho took over the reins of Tottenham in November after Spurs parted company with Mauricio Pochettino.

The Portuguese head coach will have his first opportunity to bring in his own players since his appointment in the January transfer window.

