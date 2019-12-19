Chris Sutton states his prediction for Tottenham Hotspur v RB Leipzig

Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Chris Sutton is backing RB Leipzig to knock Tottenham Hotspur out of the Champions League in the round of 16.

Spurs have been pitted against the German side and Jose Mourinho’s men will be hoping to beat them to reach the quarter-finals of Europe’s elite club competition.

Tottenham will host Leipzig in the first leg of the last 16 tie on 19 February, before the return leg in Germany on 10 March.

The north London side have been in improved form since Mourinho was appointed as the club’s new manager at the end of November.

However, former Chelsea FC striker Sutton is tipping Leipzig to have too much for the Lilywhites and he is backing them to knock Spurs out over two legs next year.

Asked who he thinks will emerge victorious in the clash, Sutton told the Daily Mail: “How will Jose Mourinho set up against the surprise German league leaders?

“This is a talented young side under [Julian] Nagelsmann. Sorry Jose, but I can see Leipzig nicking this.”

Tottenham are currently preparing for their crunch home clash against London rivals Chelsea FC in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Spurs have won four of their last five games in the Premier League following Mourinho’s appointment as Mauricio Pochettino’s successor.

The Lilywhites will take on Brighton, Norwich and Southampton during the busy festive schedule in the Premier League.

