Tottenham in discussions to sign 22-year-old Brazilian midfielder – report

Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Tottenham Hotspur have entered into discussions about the possibility of signing Flamengo midfielder Gerson in the January transfer window, according to a report in England.

Website 90min is reporting that Spurs have held talks about signing the highly-rated Flamengo midfielder next month as they look to bolster Jose Mourinho’s midfield.

The same article states that the north London side are hoping to secure Gerson’s signature before the transfer window opens on 1 January.

According to the same story, Spurs have informed Flamengo that they would be prepared to allow the 22-year-old to remain at the Brazilian club until the end of the Premier League season if they can strike a deal next month.

The website goes on to add that Tottenham still want to reach an agreement with Flamengo and the player as soon as possible – even if the transfer doesn’t go through until the summer.

The report adds that Spurs manager Mourinho has endorsed the signing, with the Portuguese head coach having been aware of Gerson for a number of seasons.

Gerson featured in Flamengo’s 1-0 loss to Liverpool FC in the Club World Cup final on Saturday evening after Roberto Firmino netted a winner in the 99th minute.

The Flamengo midfielder spent three seasons at Serie A giants AS Roma before his return to the Brazilian club in the summer.

