Tottenham in discussions to sign 22-year-old Brazilian midfielder – report

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in a potential deal to sign Flamengo midfielder Gerson, according to a report in England

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Monday 23 December 2019, 07:00 UK
Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Tottenham Hotspur have entered into discussions about the possibility of signing Flamengo midfielder Gerson in the January transfer window, according to a report in England.

Website 90min is reporting that Spurs have held talks about signing the highly-rated Flamengo midfielder next month as they look to bolster Jose Mourinho’s midfield.

The same article states that the north London side are hoping to secure Gerson’s signature before the transfer window opens on 1 January.

According to the same story, Spurs have informed Flamengo that they would be prepared to allow the 22-year-old to remain at the Brazilian club until the end of the Premier League season if they can strike a deal next month.

The website goes on to add that Tottenham still want to reach an agreement with Flamengo and the player as soon as possible – even if the transfer doesn’t go through until the summer.

The report adds that Spurs manager Mourinho has endorsed the signing, with the Portuguese head coach having been aware of Gerson for a number of seasons.

Gerson featured in Flamengo’s 1-0 loss to Liverpool FC in the Club World Cup final on Saturday evening after Roberto Firmino netted a winner in the 99th minute.

The Flamengo midfielder spent three seasons at Serie A giants AS Roma before his return to the Brazilian club in the summer.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Take a tour of Arsenal star Mesut Ozil’s £10m London house

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal latest news

MORE: Chelsea latest news

MORE: Liverpool latest news

« Back
Mesut Ozil
Mesut Ozil sends message to new Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United hope to complete two January signings – report
Michael Owen
Michael Owen raves about Frank Lampard after Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win at Tottenham
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang makes key Arsenal decision – report
Pep Guardiola
Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp: What I really think about Pep Guardiola
Paul Merson
‘An absolute nightmare’: Paul Merson warns Chelsea FC about Tottenham
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Michael Owen
Michael Owen raves about Frank Lampard after Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win at Tottenham
London 2017: Suited up for the Laver Cup launch.
Roger Federer: permanent style outranks transient fashion with GQ award
Gary Lineker
‘Come of age’: Gary Lineker hails Frank Lampard after Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win at Spurs
ScoopDragon Football News Network