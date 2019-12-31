Garth Crooks: What I really like about Harry Kane at Tottenham

Spurs legend Garth Crooks (Photo: Screengrab / BBC Sport)

Garth Crooks has hailed Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane’s consistency after his equaliser in a 2-2 draw with Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday.

The England international hasn’t burst into a prolific run of form in the Premier League so far this season but Kane has been steadily contributing goals.

Tottenham trailed Norwich in the first half after Mario Vrancic’s 18th-minute opener before Christian Eriksen equalised with a sumptuous free-kick.

The Canaries restored their lead when Serge Aurier scored a comical own-goal before Kane won and converted a penalty with seven minutes left to play.

Kane has netted 11 times in 19 appearances in the Premier League this season – only five other strikers have scored more goals than the Spurs talisman.

BBC Sport pundit Crooks explained why he is such a big admirer of Kane after the England striker netted his eleventh league goal of the season at Norwich.

“Unlike Dele Alli you do know what you’re going to get from Tottenham striker Kane – total commitment, no sulking and a regular return of goals, and the England captain didn’t disappoint against Brighton,” Crooks told BBC Sport.

“What looked like a routine finish was anything but. The same was true when he saved the day for Tottenham at Carrow Road.

“Once Kane stepped up to take the penalty you knew Spurs were assured of a point. Kane to the rescue once again.”

Tottenham are in sixth place in the Premier League table and five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race to secure a top-four finish.

Spurs will make the trip to Southampton on New Year’s Day in pursuit of three points to keep the pressure on Chelsea FC.

Kane has scored 31 per cent of the north London side’s Premier League goals this term.

