‘I am 100% Tottenham’: Jose Mourinho sends message to Chelsea FC fans ahead of clash

Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Jose Mourinho has declared that he is “100 per cent Tottenham” ahead of Spurs’ clash against his former club Chelsea FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

The Portuguese head coach will face fourth-placed Chelsea FC for the first time since his appointment at Tottenham in what promises to be an enthralling top-four clash between the two London sides.

Mourinho took over the reins of Spurs from Mauricio Pochettino in November after the Argentinian paid the price for the north London outfit’s slow start to the season.

Tottenham have seen a drastic improvement in their result since Mourinho’s appointment following a run of four victories in five games in the Premier League.

Spurs have managed to move to within three points of fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race to secure a Champions League spot for next season.

Mourinho won three Premier League titles as well as FA Cups and League Cups during two spells in charge of Chelsea FC before his most recent sacking in December 2015.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of their London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday evening, Mourinho said:

“For me it’s a game. I am 100 per cent Tottenham, I’ve always been 100 per cent my club throughout my career.

“There’s no space at all for my previous clubs. I gave everything to all of them, I kept nothing back and I gave everything to them.

“But they are my previous clubs so I give everything to my [current] club and my club is Tottenham, so for me it’s so easy to play this game.

“It’ll be difficult because of the quality of Chelsea, but not difficult for the emotional point of view; not at all, easy.

“Before the game it’s great to see some people that you consider friends, and after the game it’s the same feeling.

“But during the game there isn’t a second to think about it and there’s not one inch of doubt.

“I am Tottenham 100 per cent in the same way I gave everything to make Chelsea supporters smiling and be happy, that’s exactly the same desire I have for the Tottenham fans and that’s what I want to try on Sunday.”

Mourinho has already lost to one of his former clubs since becoming Spurs boss after a 2-1 defeat by Manchester United earlier this month.

