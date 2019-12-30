Jose Mourinho replies to question about Christian Eriksen’s Tottenham future

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho refuses to shed light on Christian Eriksen's future at the north London side

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Monday 30 December 2019, 08:30 UK
Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Jose Mourinho has refused to clarify Christian Eriksen’s future at Tottenham Hotspur after the Danish midfielder scored in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Norwich City.

The 27-year-old started only his eighth Premier League game of the season at Carrow Road on Saturday afternoon after enduring a stop-start campaign so far.

Eriksen cancelled out Mario Vrancic’s opener with a brilliant free-kick in the 55th minute to level the Premier League clash with his second goal of the season.

The Denmark international’s set-piece goal was his first since a 2-2 draw with Arsenal in the north London derby at The Emirates at the start of September.

Eriksen’s current contract is set to expire at the end of the Premier League season to fuel speculation surrounding the Spurs playmaker’s long-term future.

The Danish star has been linked with Tottenham’s top-four rivals Manchester United this term as well as La Liga giants Real Madrid over the past 12 months or so.

Speaking at his post-match media conference after Tottenham’s 2-2 draw with Norwich at Carrow Road on Saturday evening, Mourinho addressed the questions surrounding Eriksen’s future.

“I don’t want to speak about it, because I speak with him, we are so open with each other because we trust each other in the sense that we keep to ourselves,” Mourinho said.

“Obviously I share with my boss, Christian knows that, every conversation we have I have to share with my boss, but it’s just between us, so I don’t want to say much.

“The only thing I can say is that he is trying to help the team like he did today, I’m happy with his Man of the Match. ‘I think Christian was very good.”

Tottenham rescued a point at Norwich thanks to Harry Kane’s penalty in the 83rd minute at Carrow Road.

Spurs are in sixth spot in the Premier League table and a point adrift of fifth-placed Manchester United.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker reacts to Chelsea FC’s 2-1 comeback win at Arsenal
Ian Wright
‘He’s going to be something special’: Ian Wright talks up Man United youngster
Thierry Henry
Thierry Henry sends message to Man United fans about Marcus Rashford
Paul Merson
‘They will beat them’: Paul Merson predicts Arsenal v Chelsea FC
Mesut Ozil
Gary Neville reacts to Mesut Ozil’s display in Arsenal’s 2-1 loss to Chelsea FC
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker reacts to Chelsea FC’s 2-1 comeback win at Arsenal
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Chris Sutton
Mikel Arteta told he ‘needs help’ from January signings at Arsenal
Paul Scholes
Paul Scholes: Liverpool FC have managed something Man United didn’t
Andy Murray
Andy Murray to miss ATP Cup and Australian Open with injury
ScoopDragon Football News Network