Jose Mourinho replies to question about Christian Eriksen’s Tottenham future

Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Jose Mourinho has refused to clarify Christian Eriksen’s future at Tottenham Hotspur after the Danish midfielder scored in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Norwich City.

The 27-year-old started only his eighth Premier League game of the season at Carrow Road on Saturday afternoon after enduring a stop-start campaign so far.

Eriksen cancelled out Mario Vrancic’s opener with a brilliant free-kick in the 55th minute to level the Premier League clash with his second goal of the season.

The Denmark international’s set-piece goal was his first since a 2-2 draw with Arsenal in the north London derby at The Emirates at the start of September.

Eriksen’s current contract is set to expire at the end of the Premier League season to fuel speculation surrounding the Spurs playmaker’s long-term future.

The Danish star has been linked with Tottenham’s top-four rivals Manchester United this term as well as La Liga giants Real Madrid over the past 12 months or so.

Speaking at his post-match media conference after Tottenham’s 2-2 draw with Norwich at Carrow Road on Saturday evening, Mourinho addressed the questions surrounding Eriksen’s future.

“I don’t want to speak about it, because I speak with him, we are so open with each other because we trust each other in the sense that we keep to ourselves,” Mourinho said.

“Obviously I share with my boss, Christian knows that, every conversation we have I have to share with my boss, but it’s just between us, so I don’t want to say much.

“The only thing I can say is that he is trying to help the team like he did today, I’m happy with his Man of the Match. ‘I think Christian was very good.”

Tottenham rescued a point at Norwich thanks to Harry Kane’s penalty in the 83rd minute at Carrow Road.

Spurs are in sixth spot in the Premier League table and a point adrift of fifth-placed Manchester United.

