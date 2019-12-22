Jose Mourinho urges Tottenham duo to sign new contracts

Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Jose Mourinho has reiterated that he wants Tottenham Hotspur duo Christian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen to sign new deals at the north London side.

Eriksen and Vertonghen are set to become free agents at the end of the 2019-20 Premier League season unless the Spurs pair decide to commit to new long-term contracts.

The Spurs duo were initially hesitant to put pen to paper on new deals when Mourinho’s predecessor Mauricio Pochettino was in charge of the Champions League runners-up.

However, the Portuguese head coach has triggered a change in Tottenham’s fortunes since his appointment as Pochettino’s replacement back in November.

Spurs have managed to breathe life into the top-four challenge to put Chelsea FC and Manchester United under pressure in the race to secure a Champions League spot next term.

Toby Alderweireld ended relentless speculation surrounding his future by signing a new contract with Spurs on Friday to recommit to the Tottenham cause after an uncertain couple of seasons.

Tottenham manager Mourinho wants Eriksen and Vertonghen to follow Alderweireld’s lead by committing to a new deals.

“I would like Jan to sign a new contract,” Mourinho told Sky Sports.

“[And] the only thing I will say about Christian is that I want him to sign a new contract. Apart from that I won’t say anything else [about him].

“I think a player will sign a contract when the club wants – I am the club, Mr Levy is the club – when the player wants, when the family wants, when the agent wants. If one of these parts doesn’t want it is very difficult to happen, unless the player changes agent and gets one that also wants [it].

“The most important thing is what Toby said. ‘I couldn’t be happier anywhere else’. That is fantastic.”

Spurs will take on German side RB Leipzig in the Champions League round of 16 as Tottenham look to emulate their run to the final last term.

Tottenham lost 2-0 to Liverpool FC in the Champions League final last season.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip