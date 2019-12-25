BBC Sport pundit states his prediction for Tottenham v Brighton

Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Tottenham Hotspur to bounce back to winning ways with a 3-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion on Boxing Day.

The Lilywhites head into the game on the back of their disappointing 2-0 loss to Chelsea FC at home last weekend.

Willian scored twice for the Blues to hand Frank Lampard’s men victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and dent Spurs’ top four hopes.

Tottenham will attempt to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they take on Brighton at home in the early kick-off on Boxing Day.

Spurs are currently in seventh place in the Premier League table and six points adrift of the top four as they seek Champions League qualification under Mourinho.

And former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is expecting to see Spurs claim a comfortable win in front of their home fans on Boxing Day.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Tottenham were out-thought tactically by Chelsea on Sunday, could not get control of the game in midfield and finished up well beaten.

“Brighton, meanwhile, became Sheffield United’s latest victims on the road, and have now won only one of their past seven matches.

“It is Spurs who I am expecting to see a response from here, but Jose Mourinho will have to sort his midfield out for that to happen.”

Tottenham will then return to Premier League action with trips to Norwich City and Southampton, before their FA Cup third-round tie against Middlesbrough in early January.

Spurs are aiming to finish in the top four once again this term after they came fourth last season.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip