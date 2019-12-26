Sky Sports pundit states his prediction for Tottenham v Brighton

Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas is backing Tottenham to beat Brighton on Boxing Day

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Thursday 26 December 2019, 05:30 UK
Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Charlie Nicholas is tipping Tottenham Hotspur to edge to an unconvincing win against Brighton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Boxing Day.

The Lilywhites will be eager to get back to winning ways following a 2-0 defeat by bitter rivals Chelsea FC in the London derby at the weekend.

Chelsea FC were comprehensive winners against Tottenham thanks to Willian’s first-half brace in north London to condemn Jose Mourinho to his second defeat as Spurs boss.

Spurs are six points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race to secure a top-four finish.

Mourinho’s men will have the opportunity to put things right when Brighton make the trip to north London on Boxing Day.

The Seagulls are five points above the relegation zone after failing to win their last three Premier League fixtures.

And former Arsenal midfielder Nicholas is backing Tottenham to beat Brighton by a narrow margin on Thursday afternoon.

“I have been really impressed with Brighton, but they were poor against Sheffield United,” Nicholas told Sky Sports. “At the same time, Tottenham were awful and well-beaten against Chelsea.

“Heung-Min Son’s red card tells you all you need to know. Have things changed under Jose Mourinho? I don’t think they have.

“Harry Kane looks off the pace and Jan Vertonghen is really struggling to deal with pace. If I were Brighton I would get Leandro Trossard on his side and really test him.

“It’s essential that Spurs stay in the frame for the top four so for that reason alone I think they will get over the line.”

Spurs appointed Mourinho as their new manager in November after Tottenham parted company with Mauricio Pochettino.

Tottenham are looking to quality for the Champions League for the fourth consecutive season.

The Lilywhites have won four of their six games under Mourinho since his appointment.

Tottenham lost 2-0 to Liverpool FC in the Champions League final last term.

