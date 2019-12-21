BBC Sport pundit states his prediction for Tottenham v Chelsea FC

Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Tottenham Hotspur to claim a comfortable 2-0 win over Chelsea FC in the Premier League clash in north London on Sunday.

The Blues head into the game looking to try and bounce back to winning ways after losing four of their last five games in the top flight.

That run of results has caused Frank Lampard’s men to loosen their grip on the top four, with Spurs now just three points behind the west London side heading into this weekend’s clash.

Spurs have enjoyed an upturn in form since Jose Mourinho was brought in as Mauricio Pochettino’s successor last month, with the Lilywhites having won four of their last five games in the top flight.

Former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is backing Tottenham to claim all three points when they welcome their London rivals to their home ground this weekend.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Jose Mourinho faces Chelsea for the first time as Tottenham manager, knowing a win will send his new side above them and into fourth spot.

“Blues boss Frank Lampard has done a very good job far and, as well as being easy on the eye, Chelsea have played very well at times this season.

“But there are still occasions when they are not quite at it, which you can put down to their manager’s inexperience.

“There is no love lost between these two teams, and no-one has ever been able to tell me why the two sets of fans detest each other so much.

“I think it is Spurs who will get bragging rights this weekend but, even if they do not win this game, they are certainly back in the race for the Champions League places now.”

Chelsea FC head into the game on the back of their 1-0 loss to Bournemouth last weekend.

The west London side are aiming to maintain their spot in the top four this season after they ended up in third place under Maurizio Sarri last term.

