‘Very close’: Dimitar Berbatov predicts Tottenham v Chelsea FC

Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Chelsea FC's clash with Spurs in the Premier League

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Saturday 21 December 2019, 23:30 UK
Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea FC to play out a 2-2 draw in the Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues head into the game looking to try and return to winning ways after Frank Lampard’s men lost four of their last five games in the top flight.

Chelsea FC are currently just three points ahead of Spurs as the race for a top-four finish in the Premier League begins to hot up.

Tottenham have enjoyed an upturn in form since Jose Mourinho was brought in as Mauricio Pochettino’s successor at the north London club at the end of November.

Indeed, Spurs have won four of their last five games in the top flight to quickly climb the table and reestablish themselves as one of the main contenders for a top-four finish.

Mourinho is set to come up against his former club Chelsea FC once again – and former Spurs striker Berbatov is expecting to see the two sides play out an entertaining 2-2 draw.

Writing in his column for Metro, Berbatov said: “It will be an emotional one for Mourinho for sure. Chelsea have lost their last two, Spurs got the late winner last time out.

“But when you play a big rival it’s different, the games in the past don’t matter. Spurs have the opportunity to break into the top four with a win but they can not underestimate Chelsea.

“I think this one will be a tight match and very close.”

Chelsea FC are aiming to try and finish in the top four once again this season after they ended up third under Maurizio Sarri last term.

