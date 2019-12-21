Sky Sports pundit states his prediction for Tottenham v Chelsea FC

Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Charlie Nicholas is backing Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea FC to draw 2-2 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Spurs have won four of their last five Premier League games since Jose Mourinho took over the reins from Mauricio Pochettino last month.

Tottenham are putting Chelsea FC under pressure in the top-four race thanks to their impressive performances to build significant momentum in the top flight.

Chelsea FC, on the other hand, have lost four of their last five Premier League fixtures to loosen their hold on fourth spot amid pressure from Manchester United and Spurs.

The Blues have suffered defeats by defending champions Manchester City, West Ham, Everton and Bournemouth over the past few weeks to dent the west London side’s morale.

Sky Sports pundit Nicholas believes Spurs and Chelsea FC will settle for a point in their top-four clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

“It is another cracker. The match is the ‘Special One’ against the intriguing one, or the potential one,” Nicholas told Sky Sports.

“Frank Lampard has done a great job thus far but Chelsea have been up and down as we expected. Inconsistency is a thing, but this will be the case with whatever he is trying to achieve until they establish themselves a bit more. This will take a while, perhaps a season-and-a-half with these players.

“Jose Mourinho is ruthless and that is the agenda for Tottenham right now. They are still in the Champions League but they are just wanting to win games in general – this was the reason Mourinho was brought in.

“If they try to force the game, Chelsea could pick them off. and Lampard will be curious as to test Tottenham’s defence. With Willian, Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount you have lots of energy and lots of ways to exploit out wide, but I cannot separate them.”

Spurs have only managed to win seven of their 54 games against Chelsea FC in the Premier League era.

Chelsea FC have won 28 times against Tottenham to underline their dominance in this fixture.

Spurs were 3-1 winners against Chelsea FC at Wembley last season before the Blues won by the same margin in the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge.

