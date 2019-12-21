‘It will be special’: Frank Lampard previews Tottenham v Chelsea FC

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Frank Lampard has admitted that coming up against his former manager Jose Mourinho in Sunday’s clash between Tottenham and Chelsea FC will be “special”.

Lampard is currently preparing his Blues side for their trip to north London on Sunday afternoon as they look to claim victory over Spurs.

Chelsea FC are in need of a win after having lost four of their last five games in the Premier League to loosen their grip on fourth spot in the table.

Indeed, Spurs are just three points behind Chelsea FC as things stand and know that a win on Sunday would move them level on points with Lampard’s men.

Tottenham have enjoyed something of a resurgence since Mourinho was brought in to replace Mauricio Pochettino back at the end of last month.

Spurs have won four of their last five games in the Premier League heading into Sunday’s showdown at their home ground.

Lampard will be coming up against his former boss Mourinho in the dugout and he admits that it will be a special occasion.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Sport, as quoted by Metro, Lampard said: “I think it will be special.

“I think it will make a difference to me, I think it will make a difference to him.

“We’re both professionals, we’re driven, and sometimes when you come across someone you worked with or a club that you worked with, it pushes you on that little bit more in the best possible way.

“And it’s Tottenham-Chelsea, that game has enough anyway. And then you have Jose Mourinho there. And he’s going to be desperate to beat us, let’s make no bones.”

Chelsea FC will take on Southampton, Arsenal and Brighton during the hectic festive period in the top flight.

