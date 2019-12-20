Michael Owen states his prediction for Tottenham v Chelsea FC

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Tottenham Hotspur to move into the top four thanks to a narrow 2-1 victory over Chelsea FC on Sunday.

Spurs will start the 18th round of Premier League fixtures in fifth place in the Premier League table and three points adrift of Frank Lampard’s side in fourth spot.

However, the north London side have a superior goal difference to Chelsea FC given the west London side’s leaky performances under their club legend manager.

Tottenham have won four of their five Premier League games since Jose Mourinho took over the reins of the Champions League runners-up from Mauricio Pochettino.

Spurs have beaten West Ham, Bournemouth, Burnley and Wolves under the Portuguese head coach, only losing 2-1 to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Chelsea FC, on the other hand, have lost four of their last five Premier League games to loosen their grip on fourth place.

Former Manchester United striker Owen is backing Tottenham to beat Chelsea FC on Sunday.

“The last Premier League game before Christmas is a cracking London derby with Frank Lampard going head-to-head with his former manager Jose Mourinho at Stamford Bridge for the first time,” Owen told BetVictor.

“It is worth noting, however, that Lampard’s Derby County won a League Cup tie at Old Trafford on penalties last September when Mourinho was manager of Manchester United.

“Chelsea have lost four of their last five in the league while Spurs have won three of their last four and I think it will be the hosts who take maximum points from what promises to be an entertaining game between these two great rivals.”

Tottenham finished in fourth place in the Premier League table last season in what ultimately was Pochettino’s final full campaign in charge.

Chelsea FC won the Europa League crown and ended up in third spot under Lampard’s predecessor Maurizio Sarri.

Chelsea FC will take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League round of 16, while Spurs will face RB Leipzig.

