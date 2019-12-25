Michael Owen states his prediction for Tottenham v Brighton

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is tipping Tottenham Hotspur to return to winning ways with a victory over Brighton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Boxing Day.

Spurs missed out on the chance to move level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea FC last time out following a 2-0 loss to Frank Lampard’s side.

Tottenham are six points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race to secure the final Champions League qualification spot this term.

Mourinho has won four of his six games since he took over the reins of the north London side from Mauricio Pochettino back in November.

Brighton, on the other hand, have failed to record a win in their last three Premier League games to leave the Seagulls in 13th spot in the table.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Tottenham to beat Brighton in their Premier League meeting at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

“Both sides will be looking to bounce back after disappointing home losses over the weekend and I take Spurs to edge a low-scoring affair,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Jose Mourinho will have been hurt by Frank Lampard’s tactical masterclass, and Chelsea’s superiority, on Sunday and he must do without the suspended Son Heung-Min for the visit of the Seagulls.

“Spurs need to win or the honeymoon period for Mourinho is over in north London.”

Tottenham will take on Brighton on Boxing Day before Spurs make the trip to promoted side Norwich City in two winnable festive fixtures for Spurs.

Mourinho returned to Premier League management by taking over the reins at Spurs less than 12 months after he was sacked by Manchester United.

Spurs finished in fourth spot and lost to Liverpool FC in the Champions League final last term.

