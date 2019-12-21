BBC Sport pundit states his prediction for Watford v Man United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Watford to claim a 2-1 victory over Manchester United in their Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon at Vicarage Road.

The Red Devils head into the game having found some form in recent weeks, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men having beaten Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City in recent games.

Manchester United are currently in sixth place in the Premier League table after having won two of their last three games.

They also sealed their spot in the semi-finals of the League Cup thanks to a 3-0 win over Colchester United in the quarter-final clash at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

Watford are currently bottom of the Premier League table, but former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is backing the Hornets to cause an upset and claim all three points against Solskjaer’s side on Sunday.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “I was at Anfield last week and Watford really impressed me in Nigel Pearson’s first game in charge. They created a lot of chances – proper chances too.

“The Hornets had Ismaila Sarr on the right and Gerard Deulofeu on the left, and they caused the Reds no end of problems. Troy Deeney was a handful up front, and in midfield and defence they were extremely competitive.

“Basically, they looked like the Watford of last season, which is why I am backing them to get only their second league win of the season when United go to Vicarage Road.

“That might surprise a few people but I just think that, with United, we cannot really be sure they are back in the groove. They still have something to prove in games like this.”

Manchester United currently find themselves four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race for a top-four finish.

The Red Devils will take on Newcastle, Burnley and Arsenal during the hectic festive period in the top flight.

Solskjaer has been tasked with steering the Red Devils to a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip