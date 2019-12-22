Dimitar Berbatov predicts Watford v Man United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Manchester United to ease to a 3-0 win over basement club Watford in Sunday’s Premier League clash.

The Red Devils head into the game looking to try and return to winning ways in the Premier League after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Everton at Old Trafford last weekend.

Manchester United have been in improved form in recent weeks and they have won two of their last three games in the top flight to boost their top-four bid.

Watford, meanwhile, have struggled to find consistent form all season and they currently find themselves bottom of the table after having only won one of their 17 games in the top flight.

Manchester United will be the heavy favourites to claim the three points on Sunday and former Red Devils striker Berbatov is expecting to see them seal a straightforward win in their final game before Christmas.

Writing in his column for Metro, Berbatov said: “Bottom of the table Watford are unstable at the moment with all the changes there, there confidence is shaken.

“At the same time, United are finding their rhythm and if they stay compact, concentrate and use the speed they have they should cause Watford a lot of problems and they can not afford to lose again.”

Manchester United will take on Newcastle United, Burnley and Arsenal during the hectic festive period in the Premier League.

The Red Devils are aiming to try and break back into the top four this season after having finished sixth and without a trophy last term.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip