‘It won’t be plain sailing’: Sky Sports pundit predicts Watford v Man United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Charlie Nicholas is predicting that Manchester United will edge to a narrow win against Watford in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Manchester United will be eager to return to winning ways following their 1-1 draw with struggling Everton side at Old Trafford last Sunday.

Mason Greenwood came off the bench to score a late equaliser to spare Manchester United’s blushes against the Toffees side.

Manchester United will make the trip to bottom of the table Watford after the Hornets lost 2-0 to Premier League leaders Liverpool FC last weekend.

Watford have only managed to secure one win in their 17 Premier League outings so far this term.

The Hornets have only beaten Norwich City in the top flight in the current campaign, losing four times and drawing four times at Vicarage Road.

Former Arsenal midfielder Nicholas is backing Manchester United to ease to a 2-1 win against Watford in the English capital on Sunday.

“I think Watford are already gone,” Nicholas told Sky Sports.

“Six points is the gap and we are only two games away from the halfway stage in terms of Premier League campaign.

“Man United have picked up, there is no doubt about that, but there is a vulnerability there. It has improved, and because of that Man United will get through it, but it will not be plain sailing here.”

Manchester United have won 11 of their 12 meetings with Watford in the Premier League.

The Red Devils were 2-1 winners against the Hornets at Old Trafford and Vicarage Road this term.

Although former Manchester United striker Danny Welbeck will miss out on a potential reunion with his old employers, ex-Red Devils goalkeeper Ben Foster is expected to be in goal for the home side.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip