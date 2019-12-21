Harry Redknapp predicts Watford v Man United

Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp (Photo: BT Sport)

Harry Redknapp is backing Manchester United to continue their “upward spiral” by beating Watford away from home in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Red Devils head into the game looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Everton last weekend.

Manchester United had beaten both Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City before that to hoist them up into sixth place in the top-flight table.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side also booked their spot in the League Cup semi-finals thanks to a 3-0 win over Colchester United last week.

The Red Devils are now preparing for their trip to Watford in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon – and Redknapp is tipping the visitors to claim all three points.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Redknapp said: “Manchester United were disappointed to only manage a draw with Everton at Old Trafford but the Toffeemen have shown improved form under caretaker Duncan Ferguson and a draw was a fair result.

“They bounced back with a cosy 3-0 win over League Two Colchester in the League Cup and have been rewarded with a Manchester derby against fierce rivals City in the semi-final.

“They have worked themselves back into Top Four contention in the Premier League and will fancy themselves to pick up further points away at Watford on Sunday.

“Marcus Rashford is one of the form players in the top flight and is regularly finding the back of the net. He will be rubbing his hands in anticipation of more success against a Hornets defence that rarely keeps a clean sheet.

“A 2-0 reverse at champions-elect Liverpool was no disgrace but with just the solitary win so far, it will take a mammoth effort to preserve top-flight status this term. United can boost their goal difference and continue their upward spiral at Vicarage Road.”

Manchester United are now gearing up for a busy festive period in the Premier League as they look to continue their recent upturn in form.

The Red Devils will take on Newcastle United, Burnley and Arsenal during the congested festive fixture schedule in the top flight.

Manchester United will take on Manchester City in the League Cup semi-finals over two legs in January.

