Michael Owen states his prediction for Watford v Man United

Former Red Devils striker Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to beat Watford at Vicarage Road on Sunday

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Friday 20 December 2019, 06:30 UK
Michael Owen
Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to keep a clean sheet in a win against Watford at Vicarage Road on Sunday.

The Red Devils have the opportunity to return to winning ways against the Premier League’s basement club in north London.

Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw with Everton at Old Trafford last weekend after Mason Greenwood cancelled out the Merseyside club’s opener.

Watford produced a valiant performance at Anfield but the Hornets were eventually sunk by two Mohamed Salah goals as Liverpool FC sealed a 2-0 victory.

Manchester United have the chance to move to within a point of fourth-placed Chelsea FC ahead of the west London side’s clash at Tottenham Hotspur in Sunday’s late kick-off.

Former Red Devils striker Owen is confident that Manchester United can ease to a straightforward win against Watford in the English capital on Sunday afternoon.

“Watford had their opportunities at Anfield last weekend, but they have picked up just nine points from their opening 17 league games so far this term,” Owen told BetVictor.

“In the history of the Premier League just 9 teams have picked up nine, or fewer, points at this corresponding stage of the season. All have been relegated.

“Manchester United failed to build on their brilliant performance at the Etihad when they struggled to break down Everton back at Old Trafford last weekend, but I expect them to have too much quality at Vicarage Road for Nigel Pearson’s side.”

Manchester United are in sixth position in the Premier League table and four points adrift of Chelsea FC.

Spurs will take on Chelsea FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as fourth face fifth in a fixture that could benefit Manchester United.

The Red Devils – who are unbeaten in their last six Premier League games – finished in sixth spot under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last term.

