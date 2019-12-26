Sky Sports pundit states his prediction for Wolves v Man City

Arsenal legend Charlie Nicholas (Photo: Sky Sports)

Charlie Nicholas is tipping Manchester City to win a high-scoring game against Wolves on Friday night.

The Citizens will be eager to continue their winning run following back-to-back Premier League victories over Arsenal and Leicester City.

Manchester City eased to a resounding 3-0 victory over Arsenal in north London thanks to goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling.

The defending Premier League champions followed up their success in the English capital with a 3-1 win over second-placed Leicester City.

Manchester City are a point adrift of Leicester thanks to their two-game winning run – but Pep Guardiola’s side remain 11 points behind leaders Liverpool FC.

Former Arsenal midfielder Nicholas is backing Manchester City to beat Wolves in their Premier League clash at Molineux on Friday night.

“It is another cracker,” Nicholas told Sky Sports.

“Liverpool might finally get their first defeat, but I am also suggesting that Manchester City will be in for a tough day. Wolves were awful in the first half against Norwich but they got themselves out of a hole.

“City have lifted it again and I feel it is this time of the season where they start to kick on.

“Riyad Mahrez has been quality, Sergio Aguero is back in training, Raheem Sterling has been quiet, but the standout guy is Kevin De Bruyne once again – he has been incredible.

“He is on a solo mission to tell his team-mates that this is what they have to do to get there. I think there will be goals at Molineux.”

Manchester City are looking to win their third successive Premier League title under former FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager Pep Guardiola following his appointment back in 2016.

The Citizens booked their place in the Champions League round of 16 with ease thanks to a dominant performance in the group stage this term.

Manchester City will take on La Liga giants Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16 next year.

Wolves are in sixth spot and 11 points adrift of Manchester City in the Premier League table.

