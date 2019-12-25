BBC Sport pundit states his prediction for Wolves v Man City

Pep Guardiola (Photo: The Sport Review)

Mark Lawrenson is fully expecting to see Manchester City claim a comfortable win over Wolves in the Premier League on Friday.

The Citizens head into the game on the back of their 3-1 win over second-placed Leicester City last weekend.

Pep Guardiola’s men have been in good form in recent weeks and they have picked up wins against the likes of Arsenal and the Foxes of late.

As things stand, Manchester City are currently in third place in the Premier League table and 11 points behind leaders Liverpool FC, who also have a game in hand over the defending champions.

Guardiola will be keen for his side to kick off the hectic festive period in the Premier League with a victory against Wolves away from home this week.

And former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is backing the defending champions to claim all three points on Friday.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Wolves’ half-term report is a glowing one. It is not a case of ‘must do better’, more ‘can they do any better?’

“Their win over Manchester City at Etihad Stadium was one of their best results of the first half of the season, and they also showed last week against Norwich that they have the resolve to win games when things initially do not go well for them.

“I am sure Wolves will again look to use the pace of Adama Traore, who scored twice against City in October, but I don’t see a repeat result.

“Pep Guardiola’s side have looked a lot more like their old selves with their attacking displays against Arsenal and Leicester in the past couple of weeks, scoring three times in both games.

“Of course there is still a question mark over City defensively, but they will take the game to Wolves and I think they will win it.”

After Friday’s game, Manchester City will take on Sheffield United and Everton in back to back home games, before a home clash against Port Vale in the FA Cup third round in early January.

The Citizens have already lost four games in the Premier League so far this season to dent their title hopes.

