Michael Owen states his prediction for Wolves v Man City

Pep Guardiola (Photo: The Sport Review)

Michael Owen is backing Manchester City to beat Wolves at Molineux Stadium on Friday.

The defending Premier League champions have started to rebuild some momentum in the title race in a last-ditch attempt to haul in Liverpool FC.

Manchester City were impressive 3-0 winners against Arsenal at The Emirates earlier this month thanks to goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling.

The Citizens followed up their victory in north London with a 3-1 win over second-placed Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday night.

Pep Guardiola’s side are a point behind Leicester following their most recent Premier League victory ahead of their trip to Wolves on Friday.

Wolves were 2-1 winners against Norwich City at Carrow Road at the weekend to recover from their 2-1 loss to Tottenham a week earlier.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen believes Manchester City will beat Wolves to notch up a third successive Premier League win since their derby defeat.

“Champions Manchester City will be looking for revenge at Molineux given Wolves won the reverse fixture 2-0 at the Etihad earlier in the season,” Owen told BetVictor.

“City won their 250th league game of the decade against Leicester at the weekend – becoming just the second club to achieve the feat after Manchester United in the 2000s.

“City were at their brilliant best against Leicester on Saturday and I expect the champions to edge what promises to be an open, entertaining clash with Wolves once again showing their quality to come from behind at Carrow Road at the weekend.”

Wolves are in sixth place in the Premier League table and five points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race to secure a Champions League spot.

The Citizens are bidding to win successive Premier League titles but Manchester City are 11 points adrift of leaders Liverpool FC, having played one game more.

MORE: Latest Manchester City news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip