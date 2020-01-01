Charlie Nicholas states his prediction for Arsenal v Man United

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Charlie Nicholas believes that Nicolas Pepe could inspire Arsenal to victory over Manchester United at The Emirates on New Year’s Day.

The Gunners are still waiting to secure their first Premier League win since Mikel Arteta’s appointment as the new Arsenal manager last month.

Arsenal played out a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth in Arteta’s first game in charge after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a second-half equaliser for the Gunners.

The Gunners were cruelly denied three points at The Emirates on Sunday after Jorginho and Tammy Abraham cancelled out Aubameyang’s opener in Chelsea FC’s 2-1 victory over Arsenal.

Former Arsenal midfielder Nicholas believes big-money summer signing Pepe could have a big role to play in a Gunners win against their bitter rivals in north London on New Year’s Day.

“Man United are getting good results, while the counter-attack is so dangerous at the Emirates,” Nichols told Sky Sports.

“I am going to stick with Arsenal, as they can get at the full-backs and defence. It seems more pleasant to watch but the table looks awful for Arsenal.”

Nicholas added: “They need a win and it is not about closing the gap to the top four as that is fantasy for them this year. Mikel Arteta started with a draw and a harsh defeat so it is time for them to get a win.

“Man United will be very dangerous on the counter-attack, but Reiss Nelson has been decent, and Arteta could give Nicolas Pepe a start. He may just be ready to come and do something.”

Arsenal have won three of their last seven meetings with Manchester United, while the 20-time English champions have emerged victorious on two occasions.

The Gunners appointed Arteta as Unai Emery’s permanent replacement after Freddie Ljungberg’s brief stint in charge of the north London side as caretaker manager.

Arsenal played out a 1-1 draw with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side at Old Trafford earlier this term after Aubameyang scored a second-half equaliser after Scott McTominay’s opening goal.

Manchester United are in fifth place and four points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

