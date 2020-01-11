Ray Palour reacts to Aubameyang’s goal in Arsenal’s 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Adidas)

Ray Parlour heaped praise on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for his goal in Arsenal’s 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Gabon international started on the left wing in support of Alexandre Lacazette, who was preferred in a central role.

Aubameyang complete an Arsenal move that involved 18 passes before the African striker slotted past Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.

The 30-year-old has scored 14 times in the Premier League this season – only Leicester striker Jamie Vardy has netted more goals than the Arsenal star.

Former Arsenal midfielder Parlour took to Twitter to praise Aubameyang’s finish at Selhurst Park.

Parlour wrote: “Great goal @Aubameyang7 1 0 😁”

Arsenal were unable to secure their second Premier League victory under Mikel Arteta after Jordan Ayew levelled in the 54th minute.

And Aubameyang’s afternoon ended on a sour note when he was sent off by the video assistant referee for a tackle on Max Meyer.

Outspoken Arsenal supporter Piers Morgan was initially upset with the decision.

Morgan wrote: “WHAT? Another pathetic VAR fiasco. That was a poor challenge but no malice intended & a booking at worst… ⁦@Aubameyang7⁩ is not a dirty player. Ridiculous.”

However, upon further inspection, Morgan appeared to change his mind.

Morgan added: “Perhaps I was a little hasty…”

Arsenal are in 10th position in the Premier League table after their 1-1 draw with Palace.

The Eagles remain one point above their north London rivals following their draw.

Arsenal appointed Arteta as Unai Emery’s replacement last month after the Spaniard’s 18-month stint in charge.

