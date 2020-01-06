Gary Lineker reacts to Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Leeds

England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker credited Mikel Arteta for Arsenal’s improved second-half performance in Monday night’s 1-0 win over Leeds United in the FA Cup third round.

The Spanish head coach was taking charge of his first cup tie since he was appointed as Unai Emery’s permanent replacement last month.

Leeds promised to be difficult opposition given their position at the top of the Championship table and the visitors were dominant in the first half.

The Championship leaders registered a staggering 14 shots on goal in the first half but Leeds couldn’t find a way past Arsenal shot stopper Emiliano Martinez.

The Gunners produced a disappointing display despite hoping to create some momentum after their 2-0 win over Manchester United last time out.

Leeds were made to pay for failing to take a chance in the first half when Reiss Nelson scored a scrappy winner for the Premier League side in the 78th minute.

The Arsenal youngster got on the end of Nicolas Pepe’s deflected cross and Nelson bundled the ball over the line to secure three points.

Former Spurs striker Lineker took to Twitter to praise Arsenal’s improved second-half performance in the third-round tie at The Emirates.

Lineker wrote on Twitter: “I think Arsenal thought it was a 9 o’clock kick off. Either way Arteta looks like he fixed it at halftime, which is a good sign.”

Arsenal captain Alexandre Lacazette didn’t get on the score sheet but the French captain led from the front in the FA Cup clash in north London.

Former Spurs midfielder Murphy praised the France international for his display.

“It’s a close-run thing. Kalvin Phillips was brilliant in the Leeds midfielder but Arsenal captain Alexandre Lacazette has led the team from the front in the second half,” Murphy told BBC Sport.

“He’s worked tirelessly. His hold-up play and quality has been important. He deserve a lot of credit.”

The Gunners are in tenth place with 27 points after a poor start to the 2019-20 Premier League campaign.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip