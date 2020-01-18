Aubameyang predicts big things for Martinelli after Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Sheff Utd

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Adidas)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has predicted that Gabriel Martinelli will blossom into a superstar after the teenager’s goal in Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Sheffield United on Saturday evening.

The Brazilian youngster started on the right wing in the absence of the suspended Arsenal captain for the visit of the promoted side in the Premier League clash.

Martinelli, who will turn 19 in June, broke the deadlock in the first half to give Mikel Arteta’s side an early advantage.

The South American teenager steered a finish into the Sheffield United net to score his second Premier League goal of the season.

Arsenal were unable to hold on for three points after John Fleck equalised in the final seven minutes in north London.

Aubameyang wasted no time taking to Twitter to predict big things from Martinelli after his goal against the Blades at The Emirates on Saturday.

Aubameyang wrote on Twitter: “Gabi’s gonna be a superstar 🙏🏽 Not because of the Goal because of the attitude Energy and mindset ☝🏽”

Martinelli moved to Arsenal from Ituano in the 2019 summer transfer window.

The Brazil Under-21 international has already left his mark at the north London side since his move.

Martinelli has scored three Europa League goals and four League Cup goals for the Gunners before finding the net for the first time in the English top flight.

His first Premier League goal came in a 3-1 victory at West Ham United as Martinelli’s effort triggered a comeback for Arsenal back in December.

Arsenal are in tenth position in the Premier League table following successive stalemates.

