Piers Morgan reacts to Arsenal’s 2-2 draw at Chelsea FC

Arsenal fan Piers Morgan (Photo: Screengrab)

Piers Morgan took to social media to offer his reaction to Arsenal’s dramatic 2-2 draw with Chelsea FC in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

The Gunners had to play most of the game with 10 men after David Luiz was sent off in the 26th minute when he brought down Tammy Abraham in the box.

Jorginho converted the resulting penalty to put Chelsea FC ahead heading into half-time.

Arsenal grew into the game in the second half and they equalised in the 63rd minute when the impressive Gabriel Martinelli burst through on goal and capitalised on a slip from N’Golo Kante to fire home a cool finish.

Chelsea FC thought they had won it when Cesar Azpilicueta tapped home from close range in the 84th minute.

But Arsenal had the final say when Hector Bellerin curled home a brilliant left-footed finish in the 87th minute to earn Mikel Arteta’s side a point.

Celebrity Arsenal fan Morgan was active on social media throughout the game, and he was not too impressed with the Gunners’ display in the first half.

He wrote on Twitter at half-time: “I mean, what’s the f*cking point any more? If they can’t even be bothered to muster one shot, any shot, why am I watching them?”

However, the former Daily Mirror editor changed his tune when Martinelli netted his equaliser.

He wrote: “BOOM! 1-1. What a goal by Martinelli…. !”

And after the final whistle, Morgan added in a separate post: “FT: 2/2. Great game in the end & terrific fightback by Arsenal after a diabolical first half. Well battled lads & well led @HectorBellerin.”

Next up for Arsenal is a trip to Bournemouth in the FA Cup fourth round on Monday night.

The Gunners remain in 10th place in the Premier League table and 10 points behind Chelsea FC.

